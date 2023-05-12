Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 12th May 2023

Tony Sharps: Flintshire Council mourns loss of well-respected former councillor

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire Council is mourning the loss of a stalwart and well-respected former councillor. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Former deputy leader of the authority and long-serving independent councillor for the Northop ward Tony Sharps passed away last week aged 80. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Prior to the Flintshire authority’s formation in 1996, Mr Sharps, of Northop Hall, was also on the former Delyn Borough Council and held a number of significant roles throughout his distinguished political career of five decades. He retired prior to last year’s local elections. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Family, friends and colleagues led the tributes in the local media earlier this week. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Senior figures at the council have also added to the tributes and spoken of his legacy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The chairman of Flintshire Council, Hope Councillor Gladys Healey said: “We have learnt of the recent passing of former Councillor Tony Sharps. Our thoughts at this time are obviously with Tony’s family. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Tony served as a Councillor for over 50 years until his retirement in 2022, including his election to Flintshire County Council when it was formed in 1996. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“He was a well-respected councillor, having held a number of senior positions on the council, including two spells as Chair of the Licensing Committee, the Deputy Leader of the Council, and the Executive Member for Environment.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The leader of council, Flint Castle Councillor Ian Roberts who knew Mr Sharps for many years, added: “Tony Sharps was leader of Delyn Borough Council when I was first elected in 1992. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“He was a very effective leader, dedicated to the interests of Delyn and its residents. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“His legacy can be seen around Delyn today. He was instrumental in working to restore the industrial base of the area following the devastating closure of Courtaulds textile mills and Shotton steel works. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I regarded Tony as a friend and I have worked closely with him for over 30 years. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and the wider community.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Sharps’ former colleague in the Independent group, Hawarden Aston Councillor Helen Brown also paid tribute.
She said: “My deepest condolences go to Tony’s wife Gene, family and friends. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I had the privilege of serving on the Executive Board with Tony and what a character. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“His name speaks for itself, how admired and respected he was.”
By Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Welsh Government awards Flintshire £2.45m for town centre regeneration
  • Heavy traffic following collision in Flint
  • A55 eastbound reopens after lorry collision near Flintshire border

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Welsh Government awards Flintshire £2.45m for town centre regeneration

    News

    Heavy traffic following collision in Flint

    News

    A55 eastbound reopens after lorry collision near Flintshire border

    News

    Chester fan suffers broken jaw after being attacked by own supporters

    News

    “Desperately low stock levels” prompts urgent appeal from Flintshire Foodbank

    News

    Into the Night: Chester Zoo’s popular late nights to return this summer

    News

    Deeside MP’s disappointed at UK Government’s decision over Jade’s Law

    News

    A55 eastbound near Flintshire back open following earlier overturned lorry incident

    News

    Reminder: M56 closure in Cheshire this weekend affects traffic to and from North Wales

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn