TikTok unveiled as new Wrexham AFC shirt sponsor in two year deal

TikTok has signed a deal to become Wrexham AFC’s sponsor for the next two seasons.

The globally-recognised TikTok name and logo will be emblazoned across the new shirts, and the team will be launching its official account on TikTok.

The club say the partnership between the Club, the owners, and the global entertainment platform ‘promises to be one of the most innovative in entertainment and football, breaking new ground in many areas including the Club’s recently-announced television series, Welcome to Wrexham’.

Humphrey Ker, Executive Director at Wrexham AFC, said: “We were blown away by the ideas that TikTok had for their partnership with the Club.

“The opportunity to access the full breadth of their social reach creates a community-building opportunity many will envy.

“Our soon-to-be-launched official TikTok account will feature all those involved at the Club, including both Rob and Ryan.

“To have TikTok on the front of our shirts is a great coup and we are sure it will be popular among our fanbase, as well as with those who are active on TikTok.”

Nick Tran, Global Head of Marketing at TikTok, said: “TikTok is uniquely positioned at the centre of entertainment, technology and the creator community to help bring Wrexham AFC’s story to life to global audiences.

“With the growth of football clubs, players and trends on TikTok, joining Rob and Ryan in returning Wrexham AFC to the English Football League was a natural choice for us.

“We are proud to play a small part in championing the return of Wrexham AFC to the top- flight of football and sharing the journey with the town of Wrexham, our community, and fans everywhere, in ways only TikTok can.”

Wrexham AFC’s new home shirt will be available from the Club and online from tomorrow.

Ifor Williams Trailers was the front of the shirt sponsor for the last few seasons – and they retain their status as the Club’s primary local sponsor for the next two seasons.

Humphrey Ker, Executive Director said, “We are delighted that Ifor Williams will remain as the Club’s primary local sponsor, and we will continue to see their company’s logo on the shorts of both Men’s and Women’s teams for the next two seasons.

“The continuity and presence of a local Welsh indigenous company was important to us. Their positive approach in passing the baton on as front of shirt sponsor reflected the values they have for their company, and we are delighted to continue our association.

“They are our first member of our partners programme and will use the designation – Official Trailer Partner of Wrexham AFC.”

Carole Williams, Director of Ifor Williams Trailers said, “The new ownership of Wrexham AFC is a dream come true for all those, who despite the many and complex challenges over the years, have kept the option of professional football alive and kicking in North Wales.

“In handing over the front of shirt sponsorship to the new amazing sponsors, we would like to acknowledge the important contribution of the many committed volunteer individuals, who have done so much at the Club and the Age Grade Football Community League level, in the remarkable journey of Wrexham AFC.