Posted: Wed 21st Jun 2023

Tickets for Greenfield Valley’s bigger and better summer festival selling fast

Tickets for the highly-anticipated summer event ‘Live at the Valley’, scheduled to take place in Greenfield Valley near Holywell, are selling out fast. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The festival, building on the previous successes of the well-received ‘Party in the Park’ events, has expanded this year to include a wider range of music and more activities, all set within the natural beauty of the Valley’s visitor hub area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Greenfield Valley Trustee Conrad Jones couldn’t hide his excitement about the upcoming event. “A lot of work has gone into making what we hope will become an established event in the North Wales calendar,” Conrad said. While he’s had a hand in organising much larger festivals, such as the Edinburgh Festival, Jones sees something special in ‘Live at the Valley’. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The range of music and activities we are attracting to the Valley and the community feel of the whole event makes me think that this will become one of my favourites,” he added. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ensuring that the event caters to everyone, ‘Live at the Valley’ has free entry for children, with adult tickets priced at a reasonable £12.50. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The festival kicks off at 1 pm on Saturday, 24th June and runs into the evening, offering an all-day celebration for music lovers and families alike. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Starting at 1pm the music continues into the evening.
Adult entry is £12.50.  Children free.  Full details, directions and ticket sales at https://greenfieldvalley.com/events/live-at-greenfield-valley/  or at the visitor centre at the Greenfield Valley Museum.
