Ticket offers up for grabs as Bolesworth Castle unveils revamped Christmas spectacular
Christmas has come early for fans of Bolesworth Castle as the venue unveils its revamped Winter spectacular
The 6,000-acre estate’s festive extravaganza will this year include a 240 square-metre real ice skating rink, fairground, Santa and his reindeer at Rudolph’s Rest, food and drink, a Champagne bar, and the popular lights trail.
People are urged to book now to capitalise on a 50% discount for Santa’s Grotto, with a 20% reduction on all other attractions until Monday (May 1).
Nina Barbour, Managing Director of the Bolesworth Estate, said: “Christmas at Bolesworth has always been a hit with our supporters, but this year will be bigger and better than ever.
“Due to a surge in demand, we have opened for bookings earlier than before and added extra dates to extend until New Year’s Eve; tickets are selling fast, so we encourage people to get in touch and take advantage of these deals to guarantee the time slots of their choice.”
She added: “The real ice rink is a new addition to the line-up, and will be suitable for kids from age three upwards, located within the Christmas Village.
“We are really excited about Christmas at Bolesworth, and while there is still some time to go, we know December will come around fast so don’t miss out!”
As they begin preparations for the 200th anniversary of Bolesworth Castle in 2028, Nina and the team are looking to build back from the pandemic with a range of activities and celebrations for people of all ages.
Among the other highlights in 2023 are a Spring Garden Walk, Cheshire Balloon Fiesta, Fireworks night, a Festive Farmers’ Convoy and New Year’s Eve Fireworks, which form part of the post Christmas celebrations.
There is also the revamped Bolesworth International, which runs from June 14-18 with guests including DJs Trevor Nelson and Phoebe d’Abo, pop outfit the Brand New Heavies, and Rick Parfitt Jr and the RPJ Band.
“We are known as a venue for equestrian events and competitions – and we are very proud of that – but Bolesworth is so much more,” said Nina.
“There are hundreds of businesses located on the estate employing more than a thousand people; we are committed to supporting the economy and playing a major role in the community.
“Christmas at Bolesworth will bring people from across Cheshire, the Wirral, North Wales and beyond to our 400,000 square metre-site, which in turn has a knock-on effect for tourism and spend in the area.
“We plan to do even more, go even bigger and be even more daring in the future, hosting world-class, top-quality events in many different spheres – we are only just getting started.”
For more information on Christmas at Bolesworth, visit www.bolesworth.com/christmas and use the code EARLYXMAS when booking to secure your discount.
