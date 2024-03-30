Three ‘never events’ prompt call for independent inquiry into health board

Welsh Conservatives have called for an independent inquiry into the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board following details of three new ‘never events’ reported last month.

As our sister site Wrexham.com reported yesterday, details from the agenda bundle for a health board meeting says the following on the three new never events that were reported in February 2024:

Wrong Site Surgery: Patient undergoing amputation of 2nd and 3rd toes had an

incision into the 4th toe instead of the 3rd, however stopped and proceeded to

amputate the correct toe.

incision into the 4th toe instead of the 3rd, however stopped and proceeded to amputate the correct toe. Wrong Procedure: Patient had mirena coil inserted after category 2 caesarean

section which had been planned for a different patient. The list order was changed

due to the increase in category for this patient.

section which had been planned for a different patient. The list order was changed due to the increase in category for this patient. Wrong Route (Medication): Patient was unable to swallow oral medication,

medication was crushed and mixed with water in a syringe and inadvertently given

IV.

Darren Millar MS, Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for North Wales commented: “Never-events like these fall far below what is expected of our Welsh NHS and it will be a concern to people across North Wales that there are disproportionately more in the region than elsewhere in Wales.

“The NHS in North Wales is in special measures so Labour Ministers in Cardiff must share responsibility for these failures and act swiftly to address the shortcomings they expose.

“After almost nine years of Welsh Government intervention, it is clear that we urgently need an independent inquiry into the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to ensure that lessons are learned and progress can finally be made.”

Plaid Cymru spokesperson for Health and Social Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “This news will rightly be alarming to patients and staff across north Wales. Such high numbers of never events in Betsi and other health boards across Wales, which has had a catastrophic effect on patients and staff, is symptomatic of the Labour Welsh Government’s failure to get to grips with the crisis facing Welsh health boards. At this point, with all health boards in Wales in some form of escalation status, we know that staff are under immense pressure as a result, and it is their wellbeing and that of the patients which is ultimately paying the price.

“Plaid Cymru continue to call on the Labour Welsh Government to admit there is a crisis so that they can swiftly act – not burry their heads in the sand. We need a clear plan for our health boards, so that staff and patients can regain trust and confidence in health services across Wales.”