Posted: Sun 25th Jul 2021

Updated: Sun 25th Jul

Three lifeboat teams plus Search and Rescue helicopter scrambled due to ‘life sized Spider-man balloon’

Coastguard crews were scrambled this afternoon to “a worrying report of a downed Microlight in the River Dee”.

The call out took place earlier this afternoon just before 3pm.

Flint Coastguard team said, “Team paged by Holyhead MRCC to a worrying report of a downed Microlight in the River Dee off Flint Point. Once on scene, the OIC (Officer in Charge) spoke to the first informant as well as a passing Kayaker who confirmed that the red object was in fact a life sized Spider-Man balloon!”

With this information, Holyhead MRCC was happy to stand all assets down. With Flint Lifeboat tasked with recovering the balloon.

Three lifeboat stations were tasked to help with the call out:

  • RNLI Flint Lifeboat
  • RNLI West Kirby Lifeboat
  • RNLI Hoylake Lifeboat Station
  • Coastguard Rescue 936 Helicopter

Flint Coastguard Deputy Station Officer, Tristan Rochfort had this to say: “It did make for a very convincing Microlight wing and we thank the first informant for Calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard!”

“This is classed as a false alarm with good intent and we encourage anyone who thinks they spot someone in trouble near the Coast or indeed in the Estuary to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard as every second counts!”

They added, “Just as we were wrapping up the previous incident, we had a radio call from Holyhead MRCC to relocate to the A494 Road Bridge/Blue Bridge in Queensferry to aid North Wales Police with a separate incident, once on scene we liaised with Police and the incident came to a safe conclusion. Flint Lifeboat also tasked to this incident.”

Top image, the helicopter assisting earlier.



