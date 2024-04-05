Three horses rescued in Flintshire by rural crime team following concerns for welfare

In a coordinated effort to protect the welfare of three horses, North Wales Rural Crime Team conducted a rescue operation in Flintshire on Thursday.

The action was taken in support of the RSPCA and World Horse Welfare after concerns were raised about the condition of the animals at an unspecified local property.

Following a thorough assessment by an equine vet, the three horses were seized under the Animal Welfare Act.

Rural Crime Team Sergeant Peter Evans highlighted the collaborative nature of their work, stating, “We continue to work closely with the RSPCA and World Horse Welfare whenever concerns for animals are reported to us.” He emphasised that the removal of animals is considered a last resort, undertaken only when absolutely necessary to protect their welfare.

“The removal of any animal is a last resort, but in certain circumstances, we are left with no choice.”

Sgt. Evans also addressed a heartfelt plea to the public, urging anyone facing difficulties in caring for their animals to seek assistance. “Can I urge anyone struggling with their animals to reach out to the RSPCA for support and if you have any concerns relating to horses contact the World Horse Welfare,” he advised.

The intervention in Flintshire serves as a reminder of the critical role that community vigilance and reporting play in safeguarding the welfare of animals.

Organisations like the RSPCA and World Horse Welfare offer extensive resources, advice, and guidance for animal care, readily available on their websites or via their helpline numbers.