Posted: Sun 16th Apr 2023

Three Clocks Challenge: Flintshire woman set to take on epic 270-mile walk for charity

A breast cancer survivor from Flintshire is all geared up to undertake an epic 270-mile walk for charity, having already raised an impressive sum of £3,300. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Diane Sanna, 65, from Penyffordd, will undertake the ‘Three Clocks Challenge’ – which will see her walk from Big Ben in London, to the Eastgate clock in Chester and finally to the Millennium Clock in her home village of Penyffordd. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The walk is due to begin on April 29th, and Diane, along with friends and family, plans to walk as far as possible alongside canals. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Diane, a former teacher of 37 years at Whitby High School in Ellesmere Port, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, she was thankfully given the all-clear in 2019. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Diane has since been determined to give back to those in need and has been an active charity fundraiser. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“After finishing my treatment for breast cancer, I felt so incredibly lucky to have survived. I have tried to support charities ever since. This time I have chosen the Stroke Association, and it will be my biggest ever challenge,” said Diane. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to the Stroke Association, when stroke strikes, part of your brain shuts down, and so does a part of you. Life changes instantly, and recovery is tough. However, the brain can adapt, and with specialist support, research, and campaigning, the Stroke Association helps rebuild lives affected by stroke. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Diane’s fundraising page is still open for donations, and she hopes to raise as much money as possible for the Stroke Association. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Posting on her Facebook page on Friday, Diane said, “Thank you to everyone who has kindly donated money. You have been fabulous in your support and I have been humbled.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I’ll probably manage a couple more walks through the villages in the next week, and then it’s off to London to start my 270 mile walk from Big Ben to the Eastgate Clock in Chester, and then finally to the Millennium Clock in Penyffordd, all to raise money for the Stroke Association. I’m delighted to say fundraising currently stands at £3,333.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Diane’s goal is to inspire others to contribute to the Stroke Association’s vital work. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The walk is set to begin on April 29th, 2023, and updates on Diane’s progress will be available on her fundraising page which can be found here. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

