Three arrested after alleged High Street assault in Connah’s Quay

An alleged assault on High Street in Connah's Quay has resulted in the arrest of three men.

Police were alerted to an incident on Saturday afternoon following reports of the incident.

A North Wales Police spokesperson confirmed officers were called around 3.50pm on Saturday after reports a man "was assaulted by a group of men at a premises on High Street, Connah's Quay."

"Three men have been arrested on suspicion of affray."

Police said enquiries are ongoing into the incident, "which is believed to have been a targeted attack."

Witnesses and those with any details are urged to get in touch with the North Wales Police on the 101 number or through their official website, quoting the reference number 23000977104.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

In a separate appeal, North Wales Police has called for witnesses to an incident that took place near Ewloe roundabout in early August.

In a statement, police said: "We are currently investigating an incident, which occurred on the Ewloe roundabout area on Friday 4th August."

“At 18:10 an individual has been assaulted by four unknown males.”

“Two of the males are approximately 15 years old and the other two males were approximately 20 years plus.”

“Two of the males looked approx 5 foot 5 and the other two males looked approx 6 foot. All the males had dark hair. One of the males was wearing a black hoodie.”

“If you have any information which could help with this investigation, please call 101 quoting incident number 23000712293.”

