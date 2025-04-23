Thousands more driving tests each month to cut wait times

Learner drivers across the UK could soon see shorter waits to sit their driving tests as the government announced a raft of new measures designed to ease the long-standing testing backlog.

The Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, confirmed today that the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) will deliver at least 10,000 additional driving tests every month, supported by new action to crack down on automated bots booking test slots and reselling them to desperate learners.

This is part of the government’s wider Plan for Change, aimed at helping people unlock new opportunities and boost economic mobility—particularly for young people relying on driving licences for work, education, or training.

Speaking on 23 April, Ms Alexander said:

“We inherited an enormous backlog of learners ready to ditch their L-Plates but being forced to endure record waiting time for their tests. We simply cannot deliver on our Plan for Change if thousands remain held back, with their aspirations on pause.”

Key measures announced today include:

Reassigning DVSA staff who are qualified examiners back to the frontline to conduct practical tests.

Doubling the number of full-time trainers to accelerate the qualification process for new examiners.

Reintroducing overtime incentives for test examiners to boost the number of available tests.

Launching a fast-tracked consultation in May to improve the booking system and block automated bots.

Temporarily deploying eligible staff into testing roles to cover examiner absences.

The DVSA has already delivered nearly two million tests in the last year as part of its existing 7-point plan. However, many learner drivers are still facing long delays, with some struggling to find a test within several months of availability.

Pauline Reeves, DVSA’s Driver Services Director, acknowledged the need for faster improvements:

“Since December 2024, we’ve made significant progress on implementing our plan to reduce waiting times. But we know that many learner drivers are not seeing the immediate effects of the measures.”

The newly announced Additional Testing Award scheme will also reopen, encouraging more examiners to conduct extra tests beyond their normal workload.

Motoring and education experts have largely welcomed the announcement. Rhydian Jones, motoring expert at Confused.com, said:

“A long wait for driving test availability has held back many learner drivers from getting their licence… this will bring hope to those starting to learn, or still waiting to take their test.”

Emma Bush, Managing Director of AA Driving School, added:

“There is an urgent need for effective action to bring waiting times down to an acceptable level… many people, particularly young people, need to pass their driving test for their job or to access education.”

The government says it aims to bring driving test waiting times down to 7 weeks by the summer of 2026, a significant drop from the current waits many learners experience. The fast-tracked measures are expected to be in place for up to 18 months, depending on demand.