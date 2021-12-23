Those on shielding list to be urged to “flow before they go” and get booster jabs by Wales’ CMO

Those who were asked to shield during the pandemic are being asked to “flow before they go” and get their booster jabs by Wales chief medical officer.

Dr Frank Atherton is writing to everyone on the shielding patient list to provide them with updated advice about how to keep themselves protected from the omicron variant.

130,000 adults and young people considered most at risk of serious illness from coronavirus were asked in March 2020 to take extra precautions and stay indoors until last summer.

The measures were reintroduced in December during the second wave of the pandemic, before ending at the start of April 2021.

In a statement today Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, said the letter will also highlight “new available medications” available to people with certain conditions who test positive for coronavirus.

Ms Morgan said: “The Chief Medical Officer for Wales is writing to everyone on the Shielding Patient List to provide them with updated advice about the new, fast-moving omicron variant.

“In addition to advising them about how they can minimise their risk of catching the virus, the letter will emphasise the importance of having the booster vaccine; provide the latest advice about testing, including our “flow before you go” message and highlight the new medications available to people with certain conditions who test positive for Covid-19.

“This is a worrying time for all of us, especially for those people who are at increased risk from the virus. However, there are many more protections in place now than there were when the shielding list was first created at the start of the pandemic.

“Having the full course of Covid-19 vaccines, including the third primary dose for people who are severely immuno-suppressed, followed by a booster vaccine, is the best defence available to all of us. It is vital we make getting the vaccine, including the booster, a priority.”