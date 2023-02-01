Thorncliffe Building Supplies launches groundbreaking drive-through concrete station in Alltami
Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami has given his seal of approval to a new facility at Thorncliffe Building Supplies, which is the first of its kind in the UK.
The Fibo Collect facility, launched last week, is a drive-through station where builders can instantly pick up a small to medium load of concrete, mortar or screed by simply waving their bank card.
The new technology, which has already become popular in Europe, is expected to help tackle the “small-loads” challenge faced by many builders.
Mr Tami was given a demonstration of the equipment by Thorncliffe director Adam Harper and Stuart Cranfield of Bell Meadow Bespoke Home Builders.
Speaking about the new facility, the Deeside MP said, “When builders need a small batch of concrete or mortar, mixing it themselves is time-consuming and going to a conventional concrete supplier can mean big queues. Deliveries are subject to minimum quantities, so this is an ideal solution.”
Adam Harper added, “The Fibo Collect machine is state-of-the-art mixing technology that produces a quality and consistent product every time. This will help so many of our customers including bricklayers, landscapers, builders, and groundworkers.”
The teams at Thorncliffe and Fibo are confident that the new facility will complement and expand their already thriving business.
With its ease of use and flexibility, the Fibo Collect facility is sure to be a hit with builders across the UK.
