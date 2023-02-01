Thorncliffe Building Supplies launches groundbreaking drive-through concrete station in Alltami

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami has given his seal of approval to a new facility at Thorncliffe Building Supplies, which is the first of its kind in the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Fibo Collect facility, launched last week, is a drive-through station where builders can instantly pick up a small to medium load of concrete, mortar or screed by simply waving their bank card. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new technology, which has already become popular in Europe, is expected to help tackle the “small-loads” challenge faced by many builders. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Tami was given a demonstration of the equipment by Thorncliffe director Adam Harper and Stuart Cranfield of Bell Meadow Bespoke Home Builders. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Speaking about the new facility, the Deeside MP said, “When builders need a small batch of concrete or mortar, mixing it themselves is time-consuming and going to a conventional concrete supplier can mean big queues. Deliveries are subject to minimum quantities, so this is an ideal solution.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Adam Harper added, “The Fibo Collect machine is state-of-the-art mixing technology that produces a quality and consistent product every time. This will help so many of our customers including bricklayers, landscapers, builders, and groundworkers.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The teams at Thorncliffe and Fibo are confident that the new facility will complement and expand their already thriving business. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With its ease of use and flexibility, the Fibo Collect facility is sure to be a hit with builders across the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

