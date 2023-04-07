Things to do in Flintshire this Easter weekend to keep the kids happy
Now that the Easter holidays are upon us, there are loads of fun activities in Flintshire to keep the kids happy – from Easter egg hunts to fun days and Easter trails. Here are just some of the things on offer:
Mold Town Council / Cyngor Tref yr Wyddgrug Easter Fun Day on April 8th, from noon on Bailey Hill, free entry – entertainment includes DJ Cookie and a special visit from Peter Rabbit, Bing from Cbeebies, Spiderman and the Easter Bunny.
Holywell Town Council/Cyngor Tref Treffynnon Easter in Wonderland April 7th to 10th in Holywell – with characters from A Little Magic, activities by Wilderways, Petting Zoo by PetAPet, an Easter trail and a Mad Hatters tea party.
Flint Town Council Free Easter Egg Hunt at Flint Castle, April 9th from 10am – pop down and see if you can follow the clues to find an Easter Egg.
Wild Ground, part of the Groundwork North Wales Group, is holding two Easter trail and spring crafts family events. The first, on April 5th at Rhydymwyn Nature Reserve from 11am-1pm, and, on April 6th, there is an Easter spring trail and craft event at Lane End nature reserve, Buckley, from 1pm-3pm. Booking is required for both events.
Aura Wales has a series of Easter holiday events – take a look at the programme at www.aura.wales/holiday-activities.
[Info from Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn Facebook Page]
