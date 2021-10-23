They’ll be some spooky goings on at Buckley’s Globe this Halloween

The Mold & Buckley Round Table has teamed up with Buckley Town Football Club and the 1st Bistre Scouts Group to bring some spooky fun to the community this Halloween.

They will be holding a free to enter party at The Globe – home of Buckley Town Football Club – on Sunday 31st of October.

The Halloween party is open to everyone and amongst the attractions, there will be a BBQ, Beat The Goalie, Trick Or Treat, Music, Raffle, Best Fancy Dress Prize, Bouncy Castle and Tombola stall run by 1st Bistre Scouts group.

A spooksperson said: “Seeing as there is not too many Halloween parties for children and big children alike, the event is in place to give people the chance to attend a local event and really enjoy Halloween in a safe friendly environment.”

“There is plenty more to see at the Globe as the bar will be open and the café will be serving hot and cold drinks throughout.”

“Although free to enter, donations are welcome which will be greatly received by Nightengale House Charity.”

“The party kicks off at 2pm and lasts until 7pm, come along for a spooky time.”

Buckley Town Football Club

The Globe

Globe Way

Buckley

Flintshire

CH7 3LY