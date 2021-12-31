Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 31st Dec 2021

“There are better and brighter times ahead” First Minister Mark Drakeford says in New Year message

Wales’ first minister has urged people to make getting their job a priority as we enter 2022.

In his New Year message First Minister Mark Drakeford also paid tribute to everyone across Wales who has “helped keep us safe” during another extraordinary year.

Looking ahead to 2022, Mr Drakeford describes the coming as “challenging” as omicron continues to spread across Wales.

However he adds that there are “better and brighter times ahead.”

Mr Drakeford said:

Happy new year to you all.

I hope you’ve all had a happy and peaceful Christmas.

As the year draws to a close, it is a moment to look back on what has been another extraordinary and for many people, and at times, a difficult year.

I want to pause for a moment to reflect on all the people, right across Wales, who have helped keep us safe.

Once again, our incredible frontline workers and NHS staff have gone far beyond the call of duty – working day in and day out, to care for and protect us in our times of need.

Thank you. Diolch o galon i chi gyd.

Our thoughts are now turning to the year ahead – a new year which will bring new possibilities with it for us all.

At this time of year, a great many of us will be making resolutions.

If you haven’t done so already, please put having your booster vaccine at the top of the list.

As we look forward to 2022, we do so knowing the weeks ahead will be difficult.

Omicron is here in Wales and is moving quickly through our communities.

We will doing everything we can to keep you and Wales safe.

Together, we will protect each other and we will emerge from this pandemic stronger.

There will be better and brighter times ahead.

Time to spend with friends and family – and time to make new memories.

So please, let’s all pull together again as we head into the New Year.

Blwyddyn Newydd Dda i chi i gyd.



