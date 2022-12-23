Theatretrain pupils celebrating their return to stage after three year break

Pupils at a local school of performing arts are celebrating their return to the stage after a long three year break.

170 pupils aged between three and eighteen from the Theatretrain classes in Chester, Wrexham and Mold came together at The William Aston Hall last weekend to perform ‘Theatretrain’s Christmas Showcase’ in front of a capacity crowd.

One of the highlights of the show was the excitement on the youngest children’s faces when the snow machines started to shower ‘snow’ all over them in the final song, ‘Walking In A Winter Wonderland’.

Parents have taken to social media to praise the production, stating: “I just wanted to drop a quick email to say a huge WOW and huge thank you for the incredible performance tonight at the William Aston Hall.

“The show really was fantastic, energetic, colourful and most of all, the children were superb. Made me well-up from the start.”

Another wrote: “Just back from Wrexham watching our 5 year old daughter on stage in front of hundreds of people, couldn’t be more proud, absolutely blown away, so invaluable for the kids, confidence boosting, enjoyable” wrote another.”

Artistic Director of the schools, Steve Davies said “This was the first Theatretrain show for lots of our pupils. And in many cases it was their first ever time on stage.

“The break from productions due to covid and then the rush from lots of groups to book a theatre space meant that it has been three years since our last show.

“However the group made up of for lost time by creating a show that showcased the dancing, acting and singing skills of their pupils and took everyone into the spirit of Christmas with colour, energy and enthusiasm.”

Although the schools are taking a break for Christmas the teachers are already preparing for the next productions behind the scenes.

The pupils from Wrexham and Mold will be staging their own productions of ‘Annie’ the musical in the new year whilst the pupils from the Chester School will be preparing for a trip to The Royal Albert Hall in London to perform at The Royal Albert Hall.

Further information about Theatretrain including how to join them in 2023 can be found online at www.theatretrain.co.uk or by contacting Steve Davies on 07809 871600

