Posted: Sun 4th Jun 2023

Theatr Clwyd’s family arts festival set for Wepre Park this July

This July, Theatr Clwyd’s annual Family Arts Festival makes an exciting move to Wepre Park, promising a weekend that’s set to be bigger and better than ever before. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With an action-packed lineup, the festival aims to banish summer boredom, offering a range of performances, storytelling, music, silent disco, and interactive workshops for all ages. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Taking place over the weekend of Saturday 8th to Sunday 9th July, the festival presents the perfect opportunity for a fun-filled family weekend. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Split into two daily sessions – 10am-2pm and 2pm-6pm – families can book their preferred slots online in advance for just £2 per person. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While some activities have a limited capacity, there will be numerous drop-in sessions and activities for attendees to relish. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Saturday’s lineup will include a host of comedic performances at the ‘Comedy Club for Kids’, featuring some of the circuit’s best stand-ups and sketch acts specifically tailored for children. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Musical theatre fans are in for a treat with ‘My First Musical,’ a singalong event showcasing beloved hits from popular musicals and films, performed by Welsh musical theatre singers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Additionally, ‘Marvellous Myths,’ a celebratory exhibition of musical pieces by community groups, promises a charming musical experience. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sunday’s programme shifts gears to present a comic theatre circus show, ‘FailFailFailFailWin!’, a colourful display of circus arts, from diabolo and juggling to hula hoop, skipping-rope, and plate spinning. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Families can also join the superhero frog plumbers in ‘Frogs in Bogs,’ as they take on a clogging crime and battle against the evil Cwac Tŷ Bach. Further, ‘Tales of Cymru,’ a celebration of music by local community groups, promises to be a high point of the day. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The festival, supported by Menter Iaith, will offer BSL performances for ‘My First Musical,’ ‘Comedy Club 4 Kids,’ ‘FailFailFailFailWin!’ and ‘Frogs in Bogs,’ making it an inclusive event for all. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more details and to book tickets for Theatr Clwyd’s Family Arts Festival in Wepre Park, visit www.theatrclwyd.com/event/family-arts-festival-23 or call the box office on 01352 344101. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

