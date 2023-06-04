Theatr Clwyd’s family arts festival set for Wepre Park this July

This July, Theatr Clwyd’s annual Family Arts Festival makes an exciting move to Wepre Park, promising a weekend that’s set to be bigger and better than ever before. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With an action-packed lineup, the festival aims to banish summer boredom, offering a range of performances, storytelling, music, silent disco, and interactive workshops for all ages. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Taking place over the weekend of Saturday 8th to Sunday 9th July, the festival presents the perfect opportunity for a fun-filled family weekend. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Split into two daily sessions – 10am-2pm and 2pm-6pm – families can book their preferred slots online in advance for just £2 per person. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While some activities have a limited capacity, there will be numerous drop-in sessions and activities for attendees to relish. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Saturday’s lineup will include a host of comedic performances at the ‘Comedy Club for Kids’, featuring some of the circuit’s best stand-ups and sketch acts specifically tailored for children. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Musical theatre fans are in for a treat with ‘My First Musical,’ a singalong event showcasing beloved hits from popular musicals and films, performed by Welsh musical theatre singers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Additionally, ‘Marvellous Myths,’ a celebratory exhibition of musical pieces by community groups, promises a charming musical experience. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sunday’s programme shifts gears to present a comic theatre circus show, ‘FailFailFailFailWin!’, a colourful display of circus arts, from diabolo and juggling to hula hoop, skipping-rope, and plate spinning. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Families can also join the superhero frog plumbers in ‘Frogs in Bogs,’ as they take on a clogging crime and battle against the evil Cwac Tŷ Bach. Further, ‘Tales of Cymru,’ a celebration of music by local community groups, promises to be a high point of the day. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The festival, supported by Menter Iaith, will offer BSL performances for ‘My First Musical,’ ‘Comedy Club 4 Kids,’ ‘FailFailFailFailWin!’ and ‘Frogs in Bogs,’ making it an inclusive event for all. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more details and to book tickets for Theatr Clwyd’s Family Arts Festival in Wepre Park, visit www.theatrclwyd.com/event/family-arts-festival-23 or call the box office on 01352 344101. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

