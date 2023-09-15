The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024 names top institution in Wales

Aberystwyth University has been heralded as The Times and The Sunday Times' Welsh University of the Year 2024.

Meanwhile, Cardiff University, ranked 25th nationally, clinches the title of the highest-ranking institution in Wales.

The rankings have placed Cardiff University at the pinnacle among Wales's eight universities, securing it the top spot nationally and the 25th position across the UK.

Although Aberystwyth University trailed in the scoring, coming in second, it has been recognised as the 'Welsh University of the Year'.

In North Wales, Bangor ranked fourth nationally and 44th in the UK.

Wrexham University was last in Wales and placed 122nd in the UK rankings.

The guide, released this morning, not only ranks universities based on performance but also delves deep into key shifts and emerging trends in the higher education sector.

One of the guide's standout revelations is the undeniable link between study choices and prospective earnings.

New additions to their online guide include a database detailing graduate salaries per university and subject.

Those with a degree in computer studies from Imperial College, for instance, can anticipate an average salary of £64,000 within 15 months post-graduation.

In contrast, drama, dance, and cinematics graduates from the University of Central Lancashire can expect an average of £18,000 within 18 months.

An analysis of UCAS data has shown a marked evolution in curriculum preferences. Interest in computer science subjects such as AI, video games design, and robotics has surged by nearly 10% compared to last year and 31% higher than in 2019.

A commendable rise is also noted in joint honours and interdisciplinary work, showing an emphasis on collaborative solutions to global issues ranging from climate change to health challenges.

The undying appeal of Oxbridge has once again been spotlighted. Both Oxford and Cambridge have seen an influx of students from non-selective state schools over recent years.

Data showcases Cambridge's current proportion at 49.5%, a significant rise from 40.1% in 2018, while Oxford stands at 53.5%, up from 39.4%.

However, a glaring challenge remains in the form of social inclusion. The guide's diversity index highlights that many universities leading the academic charts still lag concerning social inclusion.

Notably, the Russell Group institutions dominate 16 of the bottom 20 places in this regard, with Durham University anchoring the list.

Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, underscored the challenges currently plaguing the higher education sector.

From skyrocketing costs, lingering impacts of the pandemic, lecturer strikes to the ongoing marking crisis, the journey is fraught with hurdles.

However, she affirmed the guide's commitment to aiding prospective students in making informed choices. Celebrating its 30th edition, the guide promises a comprehensive look into university comparisons, campus life, and potential financial aids available for students.

In her words, the guide is there to "champion the ambitious work of our first-class universities, and the aspirations of any student of any age who wants to keep on learning."

Full list of The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024 award winners:

University of the Year 2024: University College London

University of the Year 2024 runner up: University of Exeter

University of the Year 2024 shortlisted: London School of Economics and Political Science, University of York, University of Liverpool and University of Buckingham

Specialist University of the Year: Harper Adams University

University of the Year for Graduate Employment: Imperial College London

Scottish University of the Year: University of Glasgow

Welsh University of the Year: Aberystwyth University

Sports University of the Year: University of Nottingham

University of the Year for Social Inclusion: Bath Spa University

University of the Year for Social Inclusion runner up: Queen Mary, London

