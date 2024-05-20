Health Minister says media leak “definitely” came from Delyn MS’s phone

A Welsh government minister has stated that an alleged leak to the media can be traced to the phone of Hannah Blythyn, the Member of the Senedd (MS) for Delyn, who was dismissed from Vaughan Gething’s cabinet last week.

Ms Blythyn was sacked from her role as Minister for Social Partnership on Thursday.

First Minister Vaughan Gething accused her of leaking messages to the media, a charge that Ms Blythyn vehemently denies.

In a statement last week, Mr. Gething said, “Having reviewed the evidence available to me regarding the recent disclosure of communication to the media, I have regrettably reached the conclusion I have no alternative but to ask Hannah Blythyn to leave the Government.”

“It is of vital importance we are able to maintain confidence amongst government colleagues so that we work as one to focus on improving the lives of the people in Wales.”

“Given Hannah’s talents and experience, I have been clear there is a route back for her to take up a government position again in future.”

Speaking to BBC Wales Breakfast this morning, Monday, May 20, Health Minister Eluned Morgan was asked if the First Minister was right to sack Ms Blythyn.

She responded, “There has to be a degree of trust within members of Cabinet, and there’s evidence to suggest that there was [a leak].”

She said: “The leak could definitely be traced to her [Ms Blythyn’s] phone.”

“So I think there’s enough evidence to support that.”

Following her dismissal from the cabinet on Thursday, Ms Blythyn posted on social media: “I am deeply shocked and saddened by what has happened today.”

“I am clear and have been clear that I did not, nor have I ever leaked anything.”

“Integrity is all in politics, and I retain mine.”

“For a kid from Connah’s Quay, it is an immense privilege to serve the community that shaped me, let alone to have served in my country’s government. I will say no more at present.”

Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, weighed in on the matter, saying, “Without evidence, the claims of Labour Welsh Government Ministers cannot be taken as fact.”

“We cannot be expected to just take the Minister’s word for it when Hannah Blythyn has directly denied any leaking and has called the First Minister’s integrity into question.”

“The First Minister could clear one of the many clouds over his head by publishing the evidence upon which he took his decision.”

Earlier this month, Nation Cymru revealed that Mr. Gething had told ministers he was deleting messages from a group chat, “that should have been provided to the UK Covid Inquiry.”

A screenshot of the messages appeared with the Nation Cymru story.