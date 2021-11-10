Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 10th Nov 2021

The Flintshire town that continues to go from strength to strength bucking national retail trends

Mold continues to go from strength to strength and buck national retail trends.

The town centre has seen more than 50 businesses open or expand in the last two years.

And as the area readies itself for the Christmas shopping season, town councillors are proudly reflecting on a vacancy rate of just 5.8% – far below the 14.5% British average.

Mayor Cllr Sarah Taylor pointed to initiatives including the relaunched Totally Mold voucher scheme – 88 traders have signed up so far – and upcoming events such as NovemberFest and the popular Frost Fair as drivers in boosting footfall and customer sales.

“I’m so proud of how the community has got behind its local businesses, and how the businesses themselves rallied throughout the Coronavirus pandemic to continue with their services,” said Cllr Taylor.

“They’ve been creative, resilient and determined to keep going, which is incredible; I hope people will continue to visit them in the run up to Christmas and do their shopping locally, at a time when they really need our support.”

She added: “There are up to 270 shops and companies in the town centre, and when I was elected Mayor, I vowed to go around each one and thank them personally.

“In the coming weeks I will have achieved that aim and hopefully demonstrated on behalf of the residents of Mold how much we appreciate everything they’ve done during these challenging times.”

Mayor Cllr Sarah Taylor

From barber shops and cafes to hairdressers, restaurants, and food outlets, Mold has witnessed an influx of new firms unlike anywhere else in the region.

The voucher scheme has played a major role in attracting consumers – more than £15,000 was spent with local businesses in the last year – and that looks set to continue now the initiative has been extended to August 31 2022.

Joanna Douglass, Business and Regeneration Officer at Mold Town Council said this, and other upcoming projects, have given the economy a well-timed cash injection.

“The voucher scheme encouraged people to shop locally, and the feedback we received was fantastic, it was so positive,” said Joanna.

“By purchasing the vouchers, you are reinforcing the lifeblood of the town; if every adult in Mold spent just £5 per week in our shops rather than online or elsewhere that would equate to £2m annually for our economy.

“That means more jobs, more opportunities and an even more prosperous Mold – thanks, as always, for your support.”

To purchase Totally Mold vouchers, visit www.totallymoldvouchers.org.uk or go along to the pop-up shop in the Town Hall on Earl Road anytime between 10am-3pm Tuesday to Thursday. Alternatively, call 01352 758532. Expired Totally Mold vouchers can be exchanged for the new, blue version.

For more information including a full list of businesses in Mold town centre, visit the website www.totallymold.org.uk/Business-Listings or email totallymold@moldtowncouncil.org.uk. Alternatively, visit the Totally Mold Facebook page.



