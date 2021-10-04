The first image of what a new ‘state of the art’ older persons care home in Flint could look like

The first image of what a new ‘state of the art’ older persons care home in Flint could look like has been revealed.

This new facility would replace the current Croes Atti care home on Prince of Wales Avenue in Flint.

Flintshire Council is working in partnership with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to develop the new facility on the site of the former Flint Community Hospital, Cornist Road.

The project will almost double the number of placements available, with an additional 25 new places.

“The new home will facilitate Discharge to Recover and Assess provision in the county, this builds on the successful opening of an additional 32 places at Marleyfield House in Buckley, where we support individuals to be discharged quickly and safely from hospital and onward to their home.”

“The new Croes Atti will not only have long and short term placements but also will help to rehabilitate people after a stay in hospital to regain their confidence and independence in their own homes.”

“We are currently in the early stages of development with a full detailed design stage to follow”

The design stage is expected to be passed during 2022 with the completion of the new site by early 2024.

Flintshire’s Leader, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“As part of the Council Plan to rebalance its care provision, I am very proud to announce this new flagship scheme for Flint, built on the site of the former cottage hospital. ”

“Work to transfer the site over to the County Council is underway with partners in BCUHB, and I am confident we’ll see a fantastic new care home in Flint in the next 2-3 years.”

Dr Chris Stockport, Executive Director For Primary Care and Community Services at BCUHB, said:

“The new Croes Atti care home will help us deliver our commitment to support people in the community as close to home as possible.”

“This new facility will mean we can support people who are ready to return home from hospital, and also avoid a hospital admission in the first place.”

“Thanks to the continued partnership working with Flintshire County Council we will be able to provide more support to people in the Flint area, and this work builds on the successful development of enhanced services already in place at Marleyfield House in Buckley.”