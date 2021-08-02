The countdown to reopening has begun at Gladstone’s Library

Gladstone’s Library has launched a month-long #Gladtobeback re-opening countdown.

The working private library, based on Church Lane, Hawarden, will reopen to residential guests from September 1.

From September 6, visitors may book a table at the library’s Food for Thought restaurant, and the library will open its doors to restaurant guests and Readers that day. Covid-19 safety measures will be in place.

The library, which specialises in historical, theological and political writing, was founded in 1894. Uniquely among UK libraries, it offers overnight stays, in addition to restaurant food.

The institution, which aims to support emerging and established writers and researchers, has been closed for almost 18 months since the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Staff have used this time to improve hospitality at the library, including introducing table service at Food for Thought, converting all bookable bedrooms to en suite and improving physical access the building.

Peter Francis, Warden of the library, said: “We take the safety of our supporters and guests very seriously and we want to assure you that Gladstone’s Library will be as safe as we can possibly make it.

“We decided to proceed with caution and the first week we reopen, we will do so only for those staying at the library. Members of the public and Readers can access the library from September 6.

“This is to ensure our Covid-safety measures can be implemented and then scaled up, and to enable our new and returning staff members to provide the best possible service in a changed environment.

“We cannot wait to show you the improvements we have made and welcome you back.”

Restaurant bookings will be subject to availability; reservations will be required.