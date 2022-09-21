Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 21st Sep 2022

Thanks given to police from North Wales that were on duty in Scotland and London for Operation London Bridge

A number of officers from across North Wales Police were on duty in both Scotland and London as part of Operation London Bridge.

North Wales Police have released some details and images of part of the security operation following the death of the Queen.

Officers from North Wales took part as Motorcycle Escorts, Search Officers, Armed Protection Officers, Public Order patrols, to parading in the funeral cortege.

NWP said, “Officers have remarked how appreciative the public were, something which was also conveyed personally to some of them by both His Majesty the King, and His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales during the weekend.”

T/Chief Constable Richard Debicki added, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be sorely missed not only across our country, but across the world for her dedication and commitment to a life of service. It was an honour for our officers to represent our communities and help ensure the safety of everyone who attended to mourn her passing”

“I would like to offer my personal thanks to all our officers and staff who have played their part in this historic moment.”

