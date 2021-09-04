TfW asks customers to plan ahead despite increase in train services from September

Transport for Wales (TfW) customers are being encouraged to check their journey details as an increase in train services comes into effect in September 2021.

From Monday 13 September, new rail timetables will be in place across the TfW Wales and Borders network.

These changes will see an overall increase of 8.5% in services. It will also see the introduction of two high quality ‘Mark IV’ long distance trains into passenger services, which will include catering and refreshment services.

While the times of many services will be unaffected, customers should still ensure they double check their departure, arrival and connection times.

Timetable changes include:

Valleys Services: An increase to two Treherbert, Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare services per hour and additional Ystrad Mynach and Bargoed services.

Barry Island / Penarth: An increase to three Barry Island services per hour and an increase to four Penarth services per hour.

City Line / Coryton Line: An increase to two services per hour. Due to essential restoration work to a city centre railway bridge, there will be no direct services between Coryton and Radyr (*with the exception of the direct 07:45 Coryton to Radyr and 14:59 Radyr to Coryton services Monday – Friday). Services will run between Coryton and Cardiff Bay and between Radyr and Cardiff Central. Other services can be used to connect between Cardiff Queen Street and Cardiff Central.

Cardiff Bay Shuttle: The 08:07 Cardiff Queen Street to Cardiff Bay and the 08:14 Cardiff Bay to Cardiff Queen Street will run as a rail replacement bus service Monday – Friday.

Holyhead – Cardiff: Direct services between Holyhead and Cardiff will be reintroduced, increasing services along the Marches between Cardiff and Shrewsbury. The 16:50 Holyhead to Cardiff will call additionally at Colwyn Bay, Rhyl, Abergele, Prestatyn and Flint.

Additional Service Stops: Increased services will stop at Prees and Yorton and Sunday services will stop at local stations between Shrewsbury and Birmingham.

Wrexham to Bidston: 12:34 Wrexham General to Bidston, 13:34 Bidston to Wrexham General will run as a rail replacement bus service Tuesday – Thursday, due to essential driver training.

Cambrian Line: Rail replacement bus services will run between Pwllheli and Machynlleth, due to Network Rail’s essential restoration work to Barmouth Viaduct. Rail replacement bus stop locations will change at selected stations to improve journey times and bus timetables will vary throughout this period, due to road works in the area.

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales Planning and Performance Director, said: “To introduce more services through our network, we’ve needed to make some adjustments to our timetable.

“This means it’s really important for customers to check their journey details ahead of travelling.

“We’re expecting more people to use our services, so our Capacity Checker tool will be really useful for customers to travel when services are quieter.

“Since the easing of restrictions, we’re really pleased to have welcomed back many customers.

“Travelling by public transport is better for the environment, and many people have been isolated for a long time. We’re delighted that many people are coming back to more sustainable travel options.”

Customers are reminded that wearing a face covering while on public transport remains the law in Wales, unless exempt. A face covering must also be worn whilst in enclosed stations.

Customers must purchase a valid ticket before boarding a TfW service. Checking journey details and the purchasing of tickets can be done here.