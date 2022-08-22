Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 22nd Aug 2022

Updated: Mon 22nd Aug

Temporary sports hall plans for Flintshire high school

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Plans are being drawn up to construct a temporary sports hall at Argoed High School in Mynydd Isa.

The proposals are part of the redevelopment of the school, which will include the demolition of school buildings and the construction of a new two storey block.

Flintshire Council planners will look at the proposal for a temporary, single-storey, sports hall building situated to the west of the existing school premises.

The temporary building will allow PE lessons and community use to continue while other buildings are being redeveloped.

The modular design, materials, and method of construction will ensure a quick delivery and build.

This will minimise disruption to the operation of the school and the wider redevelopment of it during the construction phase.

A design and access statement submitted with the planning application states: “This interim measure is required to accommodate indoor sports lessons, assemblies and examinations during the wider redevelopment of the school.

“In addition it is available for out of hours community use between 5pm and 9pm on weekdays.

“The sports hall is an interim solution which will ensure that the school’s facilities and the education of its students are not negatively impacted by the redevelopment of the school.

“This will allow the transition between the previous school buildings and future facilities during the construction process. In addition, it will allow community use to be maintained on weekday evenings.”

The statement adds: “The proposed development would allow an existing school to continue to operate seamlessly during its redevelopment and provide a facility for indoor sports, assemblies and examinations.

“This has an economic benefit in terms of the ongoing employment of staff at the school and a social benefit too by enabling a high quality education for the students attending.

“The design, scale, massing, appearance and materials used are appropriate to its temporary use.

“It will not result in any negative impact on the local environment and the land will revert to its intended landscaped use as per the consent for the redevelopment of the school.”

Flintshire Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the proposals at a future date.

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Read Next

  • Retired Flintshire teacher celebrates 20 years volunteering for Childline Wales
  • A 22 year man has died following a road traffic collision in Flintshire on Friday
  • Analysts release final ‘truly concerning’ predictions for October’s Price Cap rise
  • Northgate Development: Chester council “monitoring situation” with Picturehouse owner Cineworld

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Retired Flintshire teacher celebrates 20 years volunteering for Childline Wales

    News

    A 22 year man has died following a road traffic collision in Flintshire on Friday

    News

    Analysts release final ‘truly concerning’ predictions for October’s Price Cap rise

    News

    Northgate Development: Chester council “monitoring situation” with Picturehouse owner Cineworld

    News

    Coleg Cambria: Deeside 6 student seeing stars (and stripes) after winning place at top US university

    News

    Shuttle service to connect with buses while resurfacing work takes place in Drury

    News

    Chester coffee empire continues expansion with support of North Wales law firm

    News

    Police ask Deeside residents to keep reporting nuisance anti-social behaviour by off-road bikers

    News

    Business as usual at Cineworld but confirms speculation about bankruptcy filing

    News




    Read 395,167 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn