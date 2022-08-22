Temporary sports hall plans for Flintshire high school

Plans are being drawn up to construct a temporary sports hall at Argoed High School in Mynydd Isa.

The proposals are part of the redevelopment of the school, which will include the demolition of school buildings and the construction of a new two storey block.

Flintshire Council planners will look at the proposal for a temporary, single-storey, sports hall building situated to the west of the existing school premises.

The temporary building will allow PE lessons and community use to continue while other buildings are being redeveloped.

The modular design, materials, and method of construction will ensure a quick delivery and build.

This will minimise disruption to the operation of the school and the wider redevelopment of it during the construction phase.

A design and access statement submitted with the planning application states: “This interim measure is required to accommodate indoor sports lessons, assemblies and examinations during the wider redevelopment of the school.

“In addition it is available for out of hours community use between 5pm and 9pm on weekdays.

“The sports hall is an interim solution which will ensure that the school’s facilities and the education of its students are not negatively impacted by the redevelopment of the school.

“This will allow the transition between the previous school buildings and future facilities during the construction process. In addition, it will allow community use to be maintained on weekday evenings.”

The statement adds: “The proposed development would allow an existing school to continue to operate seamlessly during its redevelopment and provide a facility for indoor sports, assemblies and examinations.

“This has an economic benefit in terms of the ongoing employment of staff at the school and a social benefit too by enabling a high quality education for the students attending.

“The design, scale, massing, appearance and materials used are appropriate to its temporary use.

“It will not result in any negative impact on the local environment and the land will revert to its intended landscaped use as per the consent for the redevelopment of the school.”

Flintshire Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the proposals at a future date.

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

