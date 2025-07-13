Teen dies after moped collsion with tractor near Chester

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and any video footage following a fatal collision in Dodleston near Chester.

Emergency services were called shortly after 7.30am on Friday 11 July to reports of a collision between a tractor and a moped on Welsh Road, Dodleston.

Despite efforts from those at the scene, the moped rider, a 17-year-old boy from Great Boughton, died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the tractor, a 19-year-old man from Wrexham, was uninjured. No arrests have been made at this time.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Russ Sime, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was an absolutely tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family of the teenager involved.

“Enquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and as part of our investigation we’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision. The same goes for anyone with any video footage which may aid the investigation.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101 quoting IML 2130452, or provide details online at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us.

