Tea, cake, and charity: Deeside Home Care raises funds for dementia nurses
The team from the local home care agency whipped up a baking treat at their recent tea party and open day.
The was in aid of Dementia UK’s biggest fundraiser of the year, Time for a Cuppa.
Deeside Home Care colleagues, clients, friends and families came together and raised an impressive £540.00. These funds will go towards hiring more specialist dementia nurses.
Every three minutes, someone in the UK develops dementia – approximately the time it takes to boil a kettle. Flintshire Councillors Helen Brown and Chrissy Gee attended the event.
Dementia UK’s specialist nurses, known as Admiral Nurses, provide life-changing advice and support to anyone affected by dementia.
However, with a rising number of families affected by the condition, thousands of people are not receiving the support they need.
Agency Owner Natalie Marshall says: “We are so thrilled to have raised such a significant amount during our event.”
“This will help more families access vital support through Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurse service. A huge thank you to everyone who took part in the event and supported us in achieving our fundraising goal.”
Dr Hilda Hayo, Chief Admiral Nurse and CEO of Dementia UK, says: “We believe that every family affected by dementia should have the support of a specialist nurse – but currently, we can’t reach everyone who needs us.”
“We are grateful to Deeside Home Care for participating in Time for a Cuppa this year.”
“This helps us recruit more Admiral Nurses and provide a lifeline to families across the country who urgently need our support. Although there is no cure for dementia, there is care.”
