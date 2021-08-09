Take the famous Inca Trail – virtually – in support of Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices this September

Walkers, hikers and ramblers will have the chance to take the famous Inca Trail in support of Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices this September.

The virtual walk will feature on a special map which will pinpoint the major South American milestones of Machu Picchu and the Sacred Valley, as our walkers complete the 20-miles in a location of their choosing.

The actual Inca Trail ordinarily takes four days, so this event will run from September 23 to 26, with all those who sign up receiving a limited-edition Inca Trail T-shirt, and those that raise more than £50 will be entered into a prize draw.

“We’re excited to bring you this unique virtual and interactive walk along the Inca Trail,” said fundraiser, Sarah Ritchie.

“Every step made and every mile walked will make a huge difference as you will be helping us to be there and support local seriously ill children.

“There are only limited places, medals and T-shirts available for this challenge, so sign up to ensure you don’t miss out.”

As well as milestones, the interactive map will show progress of anyone in your group taking part, be it friends, family or colleagues, so get ready to strap up your boots and walk to the top of your leader board.

The event has kindly been sponsored by Jones Bros Civil Engineering Ltd and if you would like to secure your place today for just £10 then you can do by visiting hopehouse.org.uk/inca