Sustainable shift earns Aura Wales ‘six weeks of free electricity per year’

Aura Wales has embarked on an ambitious journey towards sustainability and carbon neutrality, with its latest initiative promising six weeks of free electricity per year for its leisure centres across Flintshire.

This milestone achievement follows Aura Wales’ successful application in April 2023 for nearly £300,000 in grant funding from Sport Wales, dedicated to carbon reduction projects.

The investment has facilitated the integration of state-of-the-art technologies such as LED lighting, photovoltaic (PV) panels, advanced building management systems, and improved insulation. This significantly enhances Aura’s operational efficiency and sustainability profile.

A key upgrade includes the transition to energy-efficient LED lighting, replacing outdated traditional light fixtures.

This switch not only reduces energy consumption but also offers better lighting quality. It contributes to an improved customer experience while decreasing maintenance needs.

Deeside Leisure Centre, Aura’s flagship facility, has seen considerable advancements in its energy management with the implementation of sophisticated building management systems.

These systems allow precise control over the Ice Arena’s temperature, ventilation, and air conditioning, optimising energy use and ensuring visitor comfort.

The addition of PV panels at the Deeside site is a leap forward in renewable energy usage, with the capacity to generate over 224,000 kWh of clean electricity annually.

This considerable output translates to a reduction in the centre’s carbon footprint by more than 105,000 kg per year.

The impact of these green initiatives is significant, equating to six weeks of free electricity each year for Aura.

This achievement aligns with the Welsh Government’s goal for a net-zero Wales by 2050 and positions Aura Wales as a leader in sustainable practices within the community.

[PV panels being installed onto the roof at Deeside Leisure Centre in Queensferry]

Aura Wales, an employee-owned community benefit society, operates the majority of leisure centres and libraries in Flintshire.

Sian Williams, Aura’s Leisure Development Manager, commented, “We are thrilled to announce the successful implementation of these energy efficiency measures.”

“By leveraging innovative technologies and renewable energy sources, we are not only reducing our environmental impact but also ensuring sustainable services for our valued customers in the Flintshire community, both now and in the future.”

Mike Welch, Aura’s Chief Executive, added, “Recent years have been extremely challenging for the leisure sector in terms of managing the unprecedented high costs of utilities, and a transformational approach to energy management has been required.”

“Aura has embraced this challenge and, through its dedicated workforce, has sought innovative solutions to improve sustainability and reduce our carbon footprint. Initiatives such as these underpin the organisation’s ethos to provide a sustainable future for its customers and local residents.”

The grant awarded to Aura was made possible thanks to funding allocated to Sport Wales by the Welsh Government.

Speaking on behalf of Sport Wales, CEO Brian Davies said, “The cost-of-living crisis, combined with the climate emergency, makes it more pressing than ever to support the public leisure centre facilities which are so valued by the communities they serve.”

“The energy-saving improvements at Aura’s leisure centres in Flintshire will significantly reduce long-term running costs. They enable the facilities to become more financially sustainable and able to continue providing affordable activities for local people.”

“These projects will also generate sizeable carbon savings, helping to support Wales’ climate change targets.”

