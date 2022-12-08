Suspected county lines drug dealer arrested travelling into North Wales from Merseyside

A suspected county lines drug dealer was arrested on Wednesday while travelling into North Wales from Merseyside.

The man was stopped by North Wales Police Intercept Team, a Roads Policing Unit, a Firearms Alliance Team and officers from Merseyside Police.

He has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and remanded in custody.

The arrest came as part of Merseyside Police’s Operation Medusa – set up to target County Lines.

Posting an update on their Facebook page, a Roads Policing Unit spokesperson said: “A great stop yesterday morning by our intercept team and roads policing unit in partnership with the armed alliance unit and Merseyside Police.”

“A man stopped from travelling into North Wales from Merseyside was caught in possession of what is believed to be Class A drugs.”

“He has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and remanded in custody to appear at court.”

Chief Inspector Matt Geddes said: “Organised crime groups involved in County Lines activity cause significant harm to communities, exploit vulnerable people and often use violence to enforce their control.”

“This is another example of our commitment in both North Wales and Merseyside to work together to pursue, disrupt and prosecute those involved.”

“Yesterday’s action was made possible by members of the community passing information to us.”

“We are grateful to those who continue to engage with us by sharing information and encouraging others to do the same.”

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.”

Since their launch back in February 2020, the Intercept Team have recovered a substantial amount of controlled drugs, tens of thousands of pounds in cash, mobile phones, and weapons.

Working closely with the Roads Policing Unit, Firearms Alliance Team, local police as well as other police forces including Merseyside Police, the interceptors are tasked to focus on individuals and locations daily, including Organised Crime Groups and County Lines targets that are causing significant crime-related problems for local communities.

