Suspect held after Shotton hit-and-run leaves child in critical condition

A male has been arrested following a serious hit-and-run incident in Shotton, where a young child was left critically injured after being struck by a motorbike.

The collision, which occurred on Wednesday evening (September 11) at around 5:30 pm on Central Drive, saw the motorbike rider flee the scene.

The child, who sustained life-changing injuries, was airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, where they remain in a critical condition.

Emergency services, including two air ambulances, were dispatched to the scene, and the area was cordoned off by police between Cornwall Road and Clwyd Street.

North Wales Police confirmed today that the suspect, believed to be the motorbike rider at the time of the collision, has been arrested in another force area and is currently in custody.

The suspect is expected to be transferred to North Wales later today for questioning by detectives.

Last night, Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan, who is leading the investigation, stated, “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Shotton. The rider of the motorbike failed to stop following the collision. There is currently a heavy police presence in the area as officers attempt to gather further information.”

Three additional individuals have also been arrested in connection with the case on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

CI Bevan urged anyone with information, including dashcam or mobile phone footage, to come forward. “We are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant footage from the area at the time to contact us via our live webchat service or on 101, quoting reference Q137770.”