Surviving the pandemic – how one Flintshire hotel has emerged healthier than ever

A top Flintshire hotel has ‘invested its way out of the pandemic’ by opening a brand-new health and wellbeing suite – the second phase of an ambitious two-year project.

In one of the most significant developments in its history, the Springfield Hotel, Pentre Halkyn, has unveiled a whole tranche of new facilities under the 32A Health Club & Spa umbrella.

In a bold move, the hotel’s conference room has been stripped out and, in its place, is a state-of-the-art gym, steam room, sauna, beauty therapy rooms, and outdoor hot tub.

The £600,000 project has also created jobs with a team of nine health and wellbeing staff taken on to cater to visitor needs.

On top of the facilities, a range of new beauty treatments are available including seaweed-based therapies from luxury brand Ishga whose organic products are developed in the Outer Hebrides.

32A won’t just be available to hotel visitors, with memberships available for people living throughout the area.

The 32-station gym has been kitted out with a wide range of equipment, including treadmills, rowers, steppers, resistance kit and cycles.

Special packages have been launched including pamper days for new mums and a twilight time for early evening visitors.

Sebastian and Gynette Janney have owned the hotel since 2004. Opening 32A is phase two of a redevelopment scheme that included the 2021 launch of a new restaurant and bar.

“The last two years gave us the time and space to look in more detail at our offer.”

“We learnt that our visitors are now much more focussed on their health and wellbeing, probably more now than ever,” said Sebastian.

“That knowledge gave us the confidence to take the plunge and convert the function room into the new health club.”

“Our new facility covers four times the floor space of our previous suite and took months to design and complete.”

“We have effectively invested our way out of the pandemic and are offering something exceptional and exciting as a result.”

Manager of the new facilities, Pam Ingham, said 32A would appeal not just to hotel guests but to people living in and around the area.

“Our location is just off the A55, which means we’re also a great stop-off for people who will want to hit the gym before they arrive at work or get home.”

“Whether keeping fit or kicking back and relaxing, we’ve something for everyone,” she said.

“Our studio will play host to classes including yoga, Zumba, barbell, boxing, and tai chi. ”

“We’ll also have virtual instructors should visitors want to book the fitness suite for themselves for a little while.”

“Combine this with a range of beauty and relaxation treatments and what we are offering is a whole new mind and body experience.”

32A is open now.