Sunday: Yellow weather warning for parts of Flintshire amid heavy rain forecast

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in parts of Flintshire on Sunday.

The warning, effective from 4 am to 10 am, highlights the potential for slow-moving heavy showers to cause travel disruptions and flooding on Sunday morning.

According to the Met Office, flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible. Drivers should be cautious, as spray and flooding on roads are likely to make journey times longer. Public transport is also expected to be affected, with delays to bus and train services anticipated.

A band of slow-moving heavy showers is predicted to move inland across The Wirral, Merseyside, and western parts of Greater Manchester during Sunday morning. While some areas will only experience light rain, a few locations could see 30-40 mm of rain within 2-3 hours.

To stay safe in heavy rain, the Met Office recommends checking road conditions if driving, reviewing bus and train timetables, and amending travel plans if necessary. It is also advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts, as warnings can change quickly.

This weather warning has been assessed as having a medium likelihood and a low impact.

Other affected areas include North West England, Conwy, and Denbighshire.