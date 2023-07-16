Sun, Sea, Scorcher: ABTA issues heatwave precautions amidst soaring temperatures across southern Europe

As the fierce Cerberus heatwave hits holiday hotspots in the Mediterranean, safety and precaution become paramount for the holidaymakers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Christened after the tri-headed beast from Dante’s Inferno, the Cerberus heatwave has triggered temperatures around 10 to 15C higher than average across southern Europe and northwest Africa. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Rebekah Sherwin, a meteorologist from the Met Office’s global forecasting team, said, “Peak temperatures could hit the mid-40s degrees Celsius in sections of southern Europe and approach 50°C in parts of North Africa.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In reaction to the escalating temperatures, ABTA, The Travel Association, emphasises sensible heatwave measures. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Their spokesperson stated, “Maintain hydration by consuming ample bottled water, guard your skin with high factor sun cream, and respect local customs by seeking shade during the midday and early afternoon when the sun is most potent.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With the school summer holidays fast approaching, ABTA has unveiled a simple six-step Travel Checklist (abta.com/travelchecklist) to guide holidaymakers through the most important elements of their pre-holiday preparations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The checklist covers reviewing the Foreign Office travel advice for the destination they’re visiting, ensuring their passport will be valid for their travel dates, acquiring comprehensive travel insurance, and arranging their travel money. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

People travelling to the EU are also encouraged to acquaint themselves with the new requisites since the UK exited the EU and to bring an up-to-date EHIC or a new GHIC in case they require access to state-provided emergency healthcare while away. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

ABTA’s research and booking patterns from its members continually demonstrate holidays are prioritised on people’s expenditure agenda this year, despite the ongoing constraint on household finances, with two-thirds (65%) of individuals planning to holiday abroad before year-end. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Graeme Buck, ABTA’s Director of Communications, remarked: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Whether you’ve already arranged to travel over the summer months, or are contemplating booking late this summer, adhering to ABTA’s Travel Checklist is intended to eliminate any last-minute panicking by ensuring you’ve completed the essential steps before you depart. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“For those yet to book, our top advice is to converse with an ABTA member travel agent or tour operator. They’re experts at easing the strain of holiday planning, given they have access to more competitive prices and a broader selection of trips compared to booking independently, and can proficiently guide you through the deals available to secure the best break for your budget.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

ABTA’s Travel Checklist ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Peruse the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office travel advice (www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice) for the newest advice on entry requirements, any suggested travel vaccinations, and guidance on safety and security for the destination you’re visiting. Verify your passport will be valid for the duration of your trip and renew as promptly as possible if needed. Remember that if you’re travelling to any country in the EU (excluding Ireland), your passport must have been issued less than 10 years prior to your EU entry date and be valid for a minimum of three months following your planned departure date. Secure comprehensive travel insurance that caters to your specific needs, including any activities you intend to partake in or pre-existing medical conditions. Ensure you carry an in-date EHIC or a new GHIC if you’re journeying to the EU or Switzerland, to access state-provided emergency healthcare if needed during your stay. Apply for a card free of charge at NHS.uk. If you’re venturing to Europe, bear in mind that notable changes since the UK departed from the EU include restrictions on items that can be brought into the EU, alterations to the documentation required when driving or taking your pet abroad, and possible charges for using your mobile phone depending on your network. Card and cash usage overseas vary, so ensure you bring adequate travel money for the country you’re visiting. Don’t forget you may require cash on arrival for bus or taxi fares, tips, or cash-only transactions whilst on holiday.

Visit abta.com/travelchecklist for comprehensive advice. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News