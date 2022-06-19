Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 19th Jun 2022

Summer bus service from Kirby to Flint, Talacre, Prestatyn and Rhyl Returns

A bus route from Kirkby in Merseyside to the North Wales Coast via Flint will be back operating during the summer.

The Stagecoach X10 summer service links Kirkby, Fazakerley, Bootle, Liverpool city centre, Birkenhead, Bromborough and Eastham to Flint, Talacre, Prestatyn, Rhyl and through to Pensarn.

Stagecoach said: “Wherever you decide to go, there’ll be plenty to keep you occupied. The beaches stretch for miles from Talacre through to Rhyl and beyond. Why not visit Rhyl SeaQuarium, Marine Lake, Rhyl Miniature Railway, or walking on the Offa’s Dyke Path at Prestatyn?”

“Our X10 service can take you there – so why not join us one weekend throughout the summer?”

“The service will start from Saturday 25th June, operating throughout the summer with the final trip being on 29th August (Bank Holiday Monday).”

1 day explorer tickets are £12 for an adult, £9 for a child, and £34.50 for a group of up to 5.

Three-day tickets will also be available, at a higher price.

Timetable and route can be downloaded here.



