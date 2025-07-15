Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 15th Jul 2025

Updated: Tue 15th Jul

Strong Deestriders showings despite heat and tough conditions

Deestriders runners were active across a number of events during the week beginning 7 July 2025, with notable performances despite the summer heat.

On 9 July, the Druid 5 mile fell race, featuring over 1,200 feet of elevation, saw strong club showings. Nige Parr led the group in 51:29, followed by Paul Lewtey (51:55), Fred Aird (54:30) and Christine Cammillare (58:53).

The weekend’s high temperatures also affected the Always Aim High Snowdonia multi-eventer, which was called off partway due to extreme conditions.

Ultra runner Christine Cammillare was escorted off the mountain after reaching Pen y Pass, while John Barron reached Beddgelert before the event was stopped.

Elsewhere, Dafydd Morris ran 29:53 at the Fulham Palace parkrun in London, where he was visiting with his son. Debbie Parry represented Wales in the Welland Canals Trail event in Canada.

Sunday’s Chirk 10k marked Andy Swain’s club debut with a strong time of 55:30, while Mike Norris completed the race in 67:01.

At the Wilmslow 10k, Joey Davies achieved a personal best of 37:54. Ryan Johnson-Wilcock finished in 40:05 and Paul Lyth in 43:55.

The RunThrough Cheshire 10k saw Ben Rowlands finish in 38:38, Jay Jennions claim 1st place in the V45 category with 48:44, Dean Matthews run 59:02, Bernice Matthews 61:27, and Ruth Jones make her debut with 62:43.

At the Cheshire 10 mile, Sam Holding recorded a personal best of 1:52:25, with Corinne Wardle matching the same time. Gilly Mayes completed the distance in 1:54:14 and Natalie Davies in 1:54:15.

