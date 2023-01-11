Update: Stray sheep that caused problems on A55 in Flintshire have been removed
Update: the sheep have been moved and all landed are back open.
Earlier report: There are reports of delays on the A55 in Flintshire due to a group of stray sheep by the side of the road.
The incident is on the westbound side of the road, between J33 A5119 Northop Road and J32A A5026.
According to reports, the sheep were spotted loose on the grass next to the road, causing one lane to be closed while the animals are recovered.
The incident resulted in a buildup of traffic and delays for motorists.
Animals on the carriageway #A55 ⚠️
Lane 1 is currently closed at J32B Halkyn heading westbound due to loose animals on the road.
Crews are on scene to assist and recover the animals. Please note that this has caused congestion to build in the area.#TrafficWalesAlert pic.twitter.com/g6vnTEPly6
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) January 11, 2023
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News