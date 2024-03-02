Storyhouse unveils this yearsGrosvenor Park open air theatre line-up

Summer’s most anticipated theatre season promises thrilling performances, family-friendly shows, and cinematic delights in Chester’s Grosvenor Park.

Storyhouse, Chester’s vibrant cultural hub, has revealed its sensational lineup for the Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre, offering a summer of enchantment and entertainment against the stunning backdrop of Grosvenor Park. From gripping dramas to family-friendly adventures, this year’s programme guarantees something for everyone.

Kicking off the season is a thrilling adaptation of The Gangs of New York, promising to transport audiences to the gritty streets of lower Manhattan with its gripping narrative and dynamic performances. Directed by the acclaimed John Young, this bold reinterpretation is set to captivate theatergoers from July 19th to August 31st.

For lovers of classic comedy, Oscar Wilde’s timeless masterpiece The Importance of Being Earnest takes center stage from August 9th to September 1st. Directed by Natasha Rickman, this hilarious staging promises an evening of wit, charm, and enduring humor.

Families are in for a treat with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz walkabout theatre experience, offering an immersive journey into the magical world of Dorothy and her friends from July 27th to August 22nd.

But that’s not all! Storyhouse’s Moonlight Flicks, a beloved open-air cinema tradition, moves to Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre this summer, treating audiences to favorite films under the stars, including Barbie, Anyone But You, Wonka, Dirty Dancing, Pulp Fiction, and more.

In addition to theatrical performances and cinematic delights, the theatre will host comedy nights, murder mystery events, live music, arts and crafts, and storytelling sessions for young families.

Suzie Henderson, Creative Director at Storyhouse, expressed excitement about the summer lineup, highlighting the immersive experience offered by Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre. She emphasized the expansion of bar and food offerings, promising an unforgettable experience for theatergoers and summer enthusiasts alike.

Helen Redcliffe, Head of Producing at Storyhouse, praised the diverse lineup, featuring classic works alongside brand-new productions, ensuring a summer of drama, music, love, and laughter for all.

Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre’s summer season is made possible by the continued support of local partner MBNA, reflecting their commitment to enriching cultural experiences in Chester.

Tickets for Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre’s summer season are now available to Storyhouse Members, with general sale opening on March 1st. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of Chester’s hottest destination for entertainment this summer.

For more information and ticket bookings, visit storyhouse.com.

Public Notice Advert