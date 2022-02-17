Storm Eunice: Council update on Flintshire Bridge closure and all schools to close

All schools in Flintshire are set to close tomorrow due to Storm Eunice.

An amber weather warning is in place across Wales and large parts of England tomorrow, with gusts of more than 60mph expected locally.

The Met Office has said this morning the alert will be active from 5am through 9pm on Friday.

The Strategic Regional Command Group has made the recommendation that all educational establishments in North Wales should close tomorrow.

Flintshire Council has said: “Our position in Flintshire is that all schools – local authority maintained, voluntary aided, voluntary controlled and foundation schools – should follow this direction.”

Flintshire Bridge will close at 6am the council has said it will be closed until around 6pm.

The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said,

“We are working very closely with national agencies, local authorities and the emergency services to prepare for the incoming storm Eunice.”

“A red warning has been issued for much of south Wales from 07.00 tomorrow, which means there is a danger to life. Amber warnings will be in place from early Friday morning for the rest of the country.”

“We are expecting significant disruption to travel – all trains in Wales will be cancelled on Friday – so please think carefully and only travel tomorrow if absolutely necessary.”

“I attended a COBR meeting earlier today and the Welsh Government Cabinet is meeting this afternoon to discuss preparations for the storm.”

“We will constantly monitor the situation and will keep the people of Wales updated.”

“Please make preparations today so you can keep yourself and loved ones safe.”

Flintshire sits within an Amber Warning area where there will be ongoing risk of high impacts such as disruption to power, travel and other services.

The Met Office says thee could be damage to buildings and trees, with beach material being thrown providing another risk near coastlines.

“The warnings reflect the expected track of Storm Eunice eastwards across the central portion of the UK, with the strongest winds expected to the south of Eunice.” The Met Office has said.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “After the impacts from Storm Dudley for many on Wednesday, Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years.”

“The red warning area indicates a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris. Although the most exposed coastal areas in the south and west could see gusts in excess of 90mph, winds will remain notably strong further inland, with gusts of between 70-80mph for most within the amber warning area.”

Katharine Smith, Environment Agency Flood Duty Manager, said: “Strong winds could bring coastal flooding to parts of the west, southwest and south coast of England, as well as the tidal River Severn, in the early hours of Friday morning. This is due to Storm Eunice resulting in high waves and potential storm surge coinciding with the start of a period of spring tides.

“You can check your flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency on Twitter for the latest flood updates.”‎

National Highways Head of Road Safety, Jeremy Phillips, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”

People should make preparations, secure garden furniture and bins, avoid parking near trees and remain cautious.

For more information on how to prepare for severe weather, please visit our WeatherReady advice.