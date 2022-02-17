Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Feb 2022

Updated: Thu 17th Feb

Storm Eunice: Chester Zoo to close on Friday due to it being "wild and windy"

Chester Zoo will close on Friday due to Storm Eunice which is due to hit the region.

The Met Office amber weather warning with wind gusts of up to 70mph across Cheshire and Flintshire on Friday.

A yellow alert had been issued ahead of Storm Eunice that has been upgraded to amber on Wednesday,

The UK’s official weather service has said this morning the amber alert will be active from 5am through 9pm on Friday.

Posting an update on social media, a spokesperson for Chester Zoo said: “It’s due to be a bit wild and windy out there tomorrow!”

“So, for everyone’s safety we’re going to keep our gates closed on Friday (18 Feb), while the animals will be tucked up cosy and warm under the watchful eye of our amazing zoo teams.”

“If you have tickets to the zoo for tomorrow then we’ve automatically extended them for a whole year until the end of Feb 2023. ”

“Just keep hold of your booking and you’ll be able to use them any time you like until then.”

‘We do apologise for any disruption to your plans but we really, really hope you understand.”

“Thankfully, it’s forecast to be much calmer from the weekend and so we hope to be open again from Saturday morning.”

“Please check our website and social media channels for updates and confirmation.”

“Take care and we look forward to seeing you all soon.”



