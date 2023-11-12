Storm Debi to bring high winds to Flintshire on Monday
The UK Meteorological Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds on Monday, signalling potential disruptions due to Storm Debi.
Forecasted to affect various regions across Wales and England, including Flintshire, the storm is expected to bring particularly strong winds.
According to the latest updates, Storm Debi is anticipated to form in the early hours of Monday, with the weather warning effective from 4 am to 6 pm.
Residents in the affected areas are advised to prepare for possible impacts on travel and outdoor activities.
Highlighting the unpredictability of Storm Debi, the Met Office has noted a high likelihood of strong westerly winds developing along the Irish Sea coasts of Wales and northwest England on Monday morning.
These winds are expected to spread inland as the day progresses.
A Met Office spokesperson provided further insight, stating, “Storm Debi is expected to develop and move across Ireland and northern England on Monday.”
They added, “Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the exact track and depth of this low, there is a chance of very strong westerly winds developing along the Irish Sea coasts of Wales and northwest England on Monday morning before extending inland during the day, slowly easing later.”
Furthermore, the Met Office has forecast gusts reaching 60-65 mph in inland areas and even stronger winds of 70-80 mph around coastal regions and over higher terrain like the Pennines.
This warning suggests potential hazards such as fallen trees, power outages, and disrupted transport services.
The Met Office said it is continuing to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as more information becomes available. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News