Storm Babet Updates: Road and rail disruption across Flintshire due to flooding

Heavy rainfall has brought flooding to a large number of roads across Flintshire.

Trains have also been cancelled on the Wrexham to Bidston line due to flooding.

A number of schools across the county are also closed due to the weather.

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings as Storm Babet brings substantial rainfall to the region.

A yellow warning for heavy rain covers North Wales, Central and Northern England and remains in effect until 6am on Saturday.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

There is heavy flooding around Broughton and Bretton.

Rick Oates posted the picture above of a car trapped in flood water at the low bridge on Broughton Hall Road.

There is heavy traffic along the A55 in Broughton, the entry ramp closed due to flooding on the Westbound at J36 (Warren Bank Interchange).

There are reports of heavy flooding on the A550 at Dobshill, also the A541 Pontblyddyn, A5118 Chester Road Padeswood.

Aston Park Roundabout is also flooded, the A55 in Chester is also blocked at Vicars Cross due to flooding.

Flintshire Councillor Helen Brown has said on social media: “Sandycroft and parts of Mancot habe been hit again with floods

Its not my ward but I’ve contacted everyone I can.”

Section of the A548 are reported to be flooded including in Flint and Mostyn.

Transport for Wales said on its website: "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Wrexham General and Bidston all lines are blocked."

“We are experiencing severe disruption on this line and expect it to continue for the next few hours.”

Current school closures:

