Posted: Sat 27th Nov 2021

Updated: Sat 27th Nov

Storm Arwen: Train service across North Wales suspended – people advised “not to travel”

Transport for Wales has suspended all its train services to severe weather caused by Storm Arwen.

Trains between Wrexham General and Bidston have been cancelled and no alternate transport is being provided.

A tree is reported to be blocking the railway between Chester and Wrexham General.

The train operator said replacing services with emergency road transport “is not a safe option” the situation will be revied at 12pm. 

TfW said: “Severe weather caused by Storm Arwen is affecting all routes across the Wales and Borders network and rail services have been suspended.”

“Disruption is expected until the end of the day, As a result, customers are advised not to travel.”

“With so many separate incidents Network Rail advise it will take some time for their teams to attend all incidents of trees blocking the line.”

“We advise passengers not to travel as many roads are also closed due to fallen trees and emergency road transport is not a safe option.”

There are reports of power cuts affecting parts of Flintshire following a night of severe gales.

An amber weather warning for wind has been in place since midnight and is active up to 9am today, a yellow warning is then in place until 6pm.

Gusts of wind reaching up to 60mph have been battering Flintshire overnight.

A number of roads are reported to be closed due to the high winds and fallen trees.

 



