Rio Brazilian Steakhouse set to arrive in Chester in June
A new dining experience is set to tantalise tastebuds in Chester as Rio Brazilian Steakhouse announces its grand opening next month.
The award-winning Brazilian Churrasco experience has gained a five-star ‘excellent’ rating across its existing locations and has seen its Jesmond and Middlesbrough branches receive TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards in recent years.
The Chester branch of Rio Brazilian Steakhouse will occupy the former site of the Tomahawk Steakhouse on Newgate Street.
“We are really looking forward to opening Rio here in Chester,” commented Director Rodrigo Grassi. “We are extremely proud of our awards and five-star feedback from both our established and new venues and are confident we will be a big hit in Chester also.”
Unlike traditional restaurant concepts where diners order individual items, Rio offers a fixed price experience, offering an unlimited salad bar and a variety of meats. Every cut of meat is butchered on-site by gaucho chefs for optimal freshness.
“We also have amazing sharing desserts and an extensive cocktail menu to sample at the bar,” Grassi added. “It’s perfect for date nights, groups of friends, families – everyone at Rio always has the best time.”
For vegetarians, Rio provides a wide array of options with a specially curated salad bar that’s refreshed throughout the day.
The unique dining experience allows guests to control their meal’s pace with a green and red traffic light system – ‘green for go or red for no’.
Co-owned by Howard Eggleston and Rodrigo Grassi, Rio Brazilian Steakhouse currently operates five sites in the North, including Newcastle Jesmond, Newcastle Quayside, Durham, Middlesbrough, and Warrington.
The group is also eyeing expansion into further locations across the North.
The Chester branch of Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, set to seat 120 and employ 30 new staff from the area and is due to open on June 16. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
