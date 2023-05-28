Rio Brazilian Steakhouse set to arrive in Chester in June

A new dining experience is set to tantalise tastebuds in Chester as Rio Brazilian Steakhouse announces its grand opening next month. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The award-winning Brazilian Churrasco experience has gained a five-star ‘excellent’ rating across its existing locations and has seen its Jesmond and Middlesbrough branches receive TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards in recent years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Chester branch of Rio Brazilian Steakhouse will occupy the former site of the Tomahawk Steakhouse on Newgate Street. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are really looking forward to opening Rio here in Chester,” commented Director Rodrigo Grassi. “We are extremely proud of our awards and five-star feedback from both our established and new venues and are confident we will be a big hit in Chester also.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Unlike traditional restaurant concepts where diners order individual items, Rio offers a fixed price experience, offering an unlimited salad bar and a variety of meats. Every cut of meat is butchered on-site by gaucho chefs for optimal freshness. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We also have amazing sharing desserts and an extensive cocktail menu to sample at the bar,” Grassi added. “It’s perfect for date nights, groups of friends, families – everyone at Rio always has the best time.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For vegetarians, Rio provides a wide array of options with a specially curated salad bar that’s refreshed throughout the day. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The unique dining experience allows guests to control their meal’s pace with a green and red traffic light system – ‘green for go or red for no’. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Co-owned by Howard Eggleston and Rodrigo Grassi, Rio Brazilian Steakhouse currently operates five sites in the North, including Newcastle Jesmond, Newcastle Quayside, Durham, Middlesbrough, and Warrington. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The group is also eyeing expansion into further locations across the North. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Chester branch of Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, set to seat 120 and employ 30 new staff from the area and is due to open on June 16. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

