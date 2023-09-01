Stay calm and be “Blue Light Aware” urges North Wales emergency services

Emergency services in North Wales are joining forces to promote educational content for road users on how to react to an emergency services vehicle on a “blue light” journey. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Wales Police, North Wales Fire & Rescue Service, and the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust are helping to promote the Blue Light Aware website, which contains advice and videos to help motorists know what to do when an emergency vehicle is trying to pass them. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Every day, the police, ambulance, and fire service respond to emergency calls, using blue lights and sirens to reduce their journey times and reach the scene as quickly and safely as possible. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, one of the biggest problems faced by emergency service responders is motorists who panic when they see blue lights or hear a siren. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Top Tips from Blue Light Aware: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Stay calm!

Look for somewhere safe to move left and stop.

Keep going on the approach to a bend or the brow of a hill, then pull over when there’s a better view ahead.

Stay out of bus lanes.

Keep off kerbs, pavements, and soft verges.

Don’t block views of traffic islands or pedestrian crossings.

Don’t stop near traffic islands.

Don’t break the law by going through a red traffic light, however helpful you’re trying to be.

Keep an eye out for more than one emergency vehicle and check before you move off again.

The Blue Light Aware website contains useful videos with information on how to react to emergency vehicles in various traffic situations such as motorways, traffic lights, solid white lines, roundabouts, and junctions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Peter Coole, Chief Driving Instructor for North Wales Police, said, “The cooperative use of the available road space is essential to allow Emergency Service Vehicles to respond to incidents swiftly and safely. Good observations and mirror use are the most effective way to maintain an all-round awareness.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dermot O’Leary, the Welsh Ambulance Service’s Acting Locality Manager in Conwy and Denbighshire, emphasized the importance of remaining calm and vigilant on the roads. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“In an emergency situation like a cardiac arrest, every second counts, and poor choices by motorists could delay the response to those in need,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mark Jat, Incident Command and Driving School Manager for North Wales Fire & Rescue Service, urged drivers to help protect their communities by taking on board the advice from Blue Light Aware. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“If you ever need the emergency services, you will want drivers to make way for them so they can get to you – so please help us help you by informing, educating, and spreading the word,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Neil Worth, chief executive of GEM Motoring Assist, who produced the Blue Light Aware content, thanked the colleagues in North Wales for their support. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“As drivers, we all want to help and do the right thing when there’s an emergency vehicle approaching. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Blue Light Aware videos offer straightforward advice from familiar situations that we believe constitutes vital knowledge for all drivers,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

By remaining aware and observant, motorists get more time to anticipate and plan, reducing risks to both the public and first responders, and potentially helping to save a life. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Visit the Blue Light Aware website here – UK emergency services awareness resource | Blue Light Aware ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

