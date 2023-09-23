State-of-the-art Conservation Education Hub opens at Chester Zoo

Chester Zoo has unveiled its cutting-edge Conservation Education Hub, setting a new gold standard in environmental education.

This centre of excellence aims not just to educate, but to inspire a new wave of young conservationists eager to champion the cause of our planet.

Designed with an emphasis on sustainability, the hub boasts three spacious classrooms, a recording studio, and an expansive 84m2 covered outdoor space. The facility's solar panels and air source heat pumps further underline its commitment to green energy.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

It's not merely the structure that stands out. The hub is poised to be a hive of activity, aiming to welcome over 50,000 children, young people, students, and educators annually.

The comprehensive programme on offer spans wildlife workshops, community events, nature-based training, and much more.

Youngsters will benefit from study sessions and play activities, while teachers can hone their skills through specialized training events. The hub is also readying itself for bustling weekend and school holiday clubs.

Nicola Buckley, the Head of Conservation Education and Engagement at the zoo, shared her excitement. "With numerous species facing the threat of extinction, it's imperative for us to step up. Observing and learning about animals, especially in a setting as enriching as our zoo, can kindle a bond with nature. This bond can empower the youth to drive change."

Nicola stressed the importance of immersing students in nature, allowing them to grasp the incredible biodiversity of our planet. The hub promises to augment this experience, making educational visits to the zoo even more invaluable.

Chester Zoo has been at the forefront of advocating for an educational shift, emphasizing the environment's protection.

They believe in harnessing the energy of the youth to address global environmental challenges. In alignment with this vision, the zoo has championed the integration of conservation themes into the national curriculum, spanning various subjects.

This move has a singular aim: to prompt young minds to grapple with and find solutions to pressing environmental issues.

For educators and students alike, the message from Chester Zoo is clear: there's a wealth of resources, experiences, and knowledge awaiting them. With the unveiling of the Conservation Education Hub, the journey towards a more conscious future has gained a robust ally.

