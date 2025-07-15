Theatr Clwyd: Stars from House of the Dragon and Call The Midwife join new play

Theatr Clwyd has announced the cast for the world premiere of The Red Rogue of Bala, a darkly comic drama by playwright Chris Ashworth-Bennion.

The production will run from 3 to 22 November 2025.

Directed by Dan Jones, Artistic Director of Cardiff’s The Other Room, the play is based on Coch Bach y Bala, a notorious local jailbreaker, poacher and thief, set against the backdrop of looming war.

Simon Holland Roberts takes the lead role of Coch Bach y Bala.

His career includes roles in Coronation Street and stage performances at venues such as Donmar Warehouse and National Theatre Wales.

Joining him are Welsh actors Maxine Evans, known for Call The Midwife, Stella and Torchwood, and Julian Lewis Jones from Anglesey, whose credits include HBO’s House of the Dragon and films like Justice League and Invictus.

Also cast is Rhys Ap Trefor, familiar from Pobol y Cwm and Netflix’s Dal Y Mellt, alongside Wyn Bowen Harries (Rownd a Rownd, Coronation Street), Theo Woolford (Dial M For Mayhem UK tour), and Mia Khan (BBC Two’s Mammoth).

Making his professional Welsh stage debut is Geraint De Carvalho, a graduate of East 15 Acting School, with past roles including The Cherry Orchard and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Completing the cast is Qasim Mahmood, who has performed at the RSC and other notable theatres.

The creative team includes Mark Bailey (set and costume design), Simisola Majekodunmi (lighting), Johnny Edwards (sound), Mared Williams (music), and Bethan Clark (fight direction). Casting is by Olivia Barr.

Tickets for The Red Rogue of Bala are available at theatrclwyd.com.

