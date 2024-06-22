St Davids Park: Temporary road closure in Ewloe next week for essential repair works

A busy Ewloe road will be closed for a short period next week to carry out repair work.

The affected section is St Davids Park Spine Road, spanning approximately 121 metres between its junctions with Clos Dewi Sant and Cefn Y Ddol.

The closure is scheduled for Monday, 24th June between 9:30 am and 12 pm.

While the closure is planned to last for one day, it may extend up to a maximum of five days if necessary.

A temporary traffic notice signed by Flintshire Council’s Chief Officer for Streetscene and Transportation, Katie Wilby, states:

“The County Council of Flintshire gives notice that there will be a road closure on St. David’s Park Spine Road, between its junctions with Clos Dewi Sant and Cefn Y Ddol, covering an approximate distance of 121 metres.”

“This closure is scheduled for 24th June 2024, from 09:30 to 12:00, and may extend up to a maximum of 5 days if necessary.”

“The closure is to facilitate repairs to a defective reinstatement, along with associated works for Welsh Water.”

“Vehicles affected by the closure will be redirected via an alternative route, which will be clearly indicated with prescribed signs. Pedestrian access will be maintained through the closed section throughout the closure period.”

The alternative route for vehicles affected by the closure follows the Highway and continues up Wood Lane.