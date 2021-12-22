Sporting events in Wales to be limited to 50 spectators from Boxing Day

Sport in Wales will be limited to 50 spectators as the Welsh government continues its fight against the Omicron variant.

New measures are being introduced on Boxing Day “to help keep Wales safe” the First Minister has announced.

Large sporting events will be played behind closed doors from Boxing Day “to help control the spread of the new omicron variant.”

Locally it means upcoming fixtures like Flint Town United’s derby match against Connah’s Quay Nomads on December 26th – which would have attracted over 1000 spectators can now only have 50 present.

[Update: The Cymru Premier, Adran Leagues and Ardal Leagues Wales’ have been suspended until at least 9 January more here]

Following the announcement on sporting events, there were concerns raised that children’s and youth sport will be once again impacted by Covid restrictions.

Mark Drakeford has however said for smaller clubs and those sports involving children, they will “have a different regime this time to the regime we had previously.”

“Previously 50 people could take part and that included players on the field.”

“This time the 50 people who can attend can all be spectators and that the number of people who are playing will not be included within that 50.”

“That is because we have had representation from some smaller clubs (who say) allowing that number of people to be at a village game doesn’t produce an adverse public health impact.”

“Having considered what they’ve said and taken advice, we have decided that this time around the 50 people who are watching won’t include the who are involved in the game itself.”

Mark Drakeford has said today that there will be an exception for team sports where up to 50 spectators will be able to gather, in addition to those taking part.

“There is also an exception for events involving children” he also said.

Further measures announced today are a “revised version of alert level two” to respond to the new omicron variant and Welsh Government say they are designed to help keep businesses open and trading and protect customers and staff.

From Boxing Day (6am) the alert level two measures will mean:

A general requirement of 2m social distancing in all premises open to the public and workplaces, where reasonable.

The rule of six will apply to gatherings in regulated premises, such as hospitality, cinemas and theatres.

All licensed premises will need to take additional measures to protect customers and staff, including table service and collecting contact details.

Face coverings will be required in hospitality settings at all times apart from when seated.

Large events will not be allowed indoors or outdoors. The maximum number of people who can gather at an indoor event will be 30 and 50 outdoors.

There will be an exception for team sports, up to 50 spectators will be able to gather, in addition to those taking part. There is also an exception for events involving children.

The regulations bring back “protections” in hospitality businesses, including licensed premises, and in cinemas and theatres when they re-open after the festive period.

Strengthened guidance will be issued to help people stay safe in their own homes and when meeting others.

Last week new measures were announced for workplaces and retail – these will now come into force on Boxing Day. Nightclubs will also close on Boxing Day.

The Welsh Government say they will not be making new rules about mixing in people’s private homes, including gardens, in holiday accommodation or meeting outdoors. Instead, guidance will be issued to help people stay safe.

To help you stay safe in your own home, Welsh Government “strongly advise” everyone to follow these five measures:

Limit the number of people visiting your home.

If people are visiting, make sure they take a lateral flow test in the morning before the visit.

Meeting outdoors is better than indoors. If you’re meeting indoors make sure it’s well ventilated.

Space out any visits.

And don’t forget about social distancing and washing your hands.

There will be a separate new offence for large gatherings – more than 30 people indoors or 50 people outdoors – in private homes and gardens.

