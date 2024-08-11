Spectacular Balloon Carnival returning in aid of North East Wales hospice

Final preparations are being made ahead of the annual Oswestry Balloon Carnival.

The two-day event on August 17 and 18, which will be held at the picturesque Cae Glas Park in Oswestry, will raise money for Nightingale House Hospice which provides specialist palliative care services for those with life-limiting illnesses.

It will host a vast array of balloons of all shapes, sizes and designs – including a Sonic the Hedgehog!

Visitors can watch at the balloons as they take to the skies, providing a stunning visual spectacle. (Balloon flights are weather dependent.)

As well as the balloons there will be a host of other activities on offer to keep visitors entertained, including live music, dance performances, alpacas, a Punch and Judy show, circus workshops and much more.

There will also be a host food and craft stalls at the event.

A fantastic balloon ride for two voucher is up for grabs in a raffle, along with a host of other amazing prizes. Tickets are available in advance from Nightingales Oswetsry and at the hospice’s Caffi Cwtch, or on the day at the carnival.

Event co-ordinator Lowri Sadler said: “We’re thrilled to host this carnival in the heart of Oswestry town and the picturesque Cae Glas Park.

“Admission is free, but we encourage attendees to consider a voluntary £2 donation to support the vital work of Nightingale House Hospice.

“We never fail to be amazed by the generosity of the public at our events.

“It costs nearly £5million per year to run the hospice and its services. And we could not do what we do without your support. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable weekend of festivities for all ages.”

The event is being held in association with Oswestry Town Council, Elevate Balloon Flights and supported by Oswestry BID.

Admission is free, with a voluntary donation for Nightingale House on entry.

More information about the event can be found at www.oswestryballooncarnival.info/

Featured Image: Grum Photography